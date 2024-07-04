Tommy Dreamer Believes Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker Is AEW’s Biggest Money Match

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer praised the decision to book Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker in AEW and believes it’s their biggest money match.

He said: “Putting these two women together is the biggest money match for the AEW women’s division you could possibly have right now. And it’s an easy layup how you go about it — honestly, war of the words. Britt Baker can talk. The woman is a great wrestler, but she can talk. She can will the people behind her, just like she’s willed the people to hate her. And Mercedes will have to listen to what she says. Because Britt can go on that microphone. The beauty of using social media after they had Lexi [Nair] come up to Britt Baker, and she said, ‘You know what, a lot of people want to know. I’m going to save it for Dynamite.’ A great little teaser to tell you to tune in, because I know I’m tuning in.“