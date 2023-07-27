Tommy Dreamer & Mickie James On Coming Up With James’ ‘Last Rodeo’ Storyline

Mickie James put her in-ring career on the line with her “Last Rodeo” storyline in Impact, and she and Tommy Dreamer recently talked about how the angle came about. The two discussed the storyline, which led to James capturing the Impact Knockouts World Championship, on GAW TV. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Dreamer on where the idea came about: “[The Last Rodeo] was a conversation that me and Mickie had. I wanted to do this because I know how Mickie feels personally about herself and her career … That was how the whole thing started and it got stretched out. It worked too. When she got hurt, I know she felt down about it. [But I reminded her that] it makes you stronger when you do come back because you have a guaranteed title shot [and] you have a guaranteed storyline since you never lost that title.”

James on the storyline: “I was really excited and loving The Last Rodeo. It was so beautiful and perfectly done. I think because we all could creatively get together, and that was the same success with my original storyline with Trish, is because we were all able to create together … Everybody’s input is what made it special.”