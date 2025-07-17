wrestling / News
Tommy Dreamer Wishes MJF & Mark Briscoe Had Fought For World Title At AEW All In: Texas
July 17, 2025 | Posted by
Tommy Dreamer loves the MJF and Mark Briscoe feud, noting that he wishes they’d fought for the World Title at All In: Texas. MJF and Briscoe were part of the men’s Casino Gauntlet match at the PPV, with MJF coming out on top among several competitors. Dreamer spoke about their feud on Busted Open After Dark and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On MJF & Briscoe at All In: “I wish [MJF vs. Mark Briscoe] was for something different. I wish this was for the world title…They did an amazing job in getting me interested into their deal.”
On the feud: “The fact that, in AEW, I know who’s the heel and I know who’s the baby face, that’s why they have me right now.”
