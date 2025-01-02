In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on the recent heel turn of the New Day, which he called the most interesting heel turn in decades. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston turned heel by kicking Big E out of the group and blaming his neck injury for their failures. Dreamer said:

“New Day has had the most interesting turn I’ve seen in 20, 30 years, and have heat without doing physical body harm on somebody. They’ve literally hurt you with their words and the truth, what their version of the truth is. But, New Day has done it right. If you think about it, how much you hated the New Day, one of the top babyfaces asks for you guys to be quiet for a second and you don’t even pay him that respect. That’s how much hatred you guys have. New Day has really changed their career and done their turn different. They did it new, and what have they really done? They just hurt you with their words; wait till they start taking out your WWE Superstars. If done right, these two guys could have the most amount of heat in a long, long time.“