Tommy Dreamer Says New Day ‘Have To Win Everything’ To Make Heel Turn Work

Tommy Dreamer says that WWE will have to push the New Day hard in order to make their new heel turn work. As noted, last night’s Raw saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turn their backs on Big E. and tell him to go after excoriating him for having left them behind. Dreamer weighed in on the story on Busted Open After Dark and said that he loves the team, but noted that WWE will have to make them “win everything” in order to really solidify the turn.

“Professionally, I love the New Day,” Dreamer said (per Wrestling Inc). “They were teflon babyfaces. A teflon babyface is so key because they can lose, continue to lose, and continue to help get your next generation of talents to that level, but at any moment, be your tag team champions of the world. But for this route, the heel route, they got to win everything. They got to continue to just go to the top and they have to be dicks. They have to be assholes.”

He continued, “If you ever play with Kofi Kingston in fantasy [football] or play him on Madden, he has to lean into every bad guy tactic to make sure that you hate him. And they got to win a lot of matches because now they got to be on the same page and go straight towards those tag team titles. However, those tag team titles are held by heels, so that’s an interesting thing right there.”

No word on what’s next for the team following the heel turn.