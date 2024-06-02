Tommy Dreamer On Why He Was Okay With MJF Being Absent From AEW Dynamite

Even though he made his AEW return at Double or Nothing, former World Champion MJF was not present at Wednesday’s Dynamite. However, he is set to appear this Wednesday. Instead, this past week’s episode featured a video package highlighting his return to AEW. In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer said he was okay with MJF missing last Wednesday’s episode.

He said: “I was okay with it. I liked the package … you’ve got to space out what you have on television. I would have loved to have seen him there live in front of that crowd, because I thought that crowd had a lot of energy and was really very, very pro-AEW … KIA Forum really has taken over as an AEW venue.”

Meanwhile, he also likes the idea of RUSH being MJF’s first opponent. He added: “It’s giving Rush something and it’s giving MJF something. I don’t know if MJF fits into the title picture right now. In creative plans, he kind has to be kind of brought back.“