Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On AEW’s Reputation For Using Blood On TV

AEW has earned a reputation for being more graphically violent than WWE, and Tommy Dreamer explained why he is fine with that. The company has garnered an identity with using blood with content like the Blood & Guts match, Jon Moxley bleeding regularly and more, which has earned criticism by soe fans. Dreamer shared his thoughts on the matter on Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On AEW’s use of blood on TV: “If the network is fine with, the network is fine with it. If TBS, they’re okay with it, that’s cool. I like it for the fact of your competition isn’t doing it. If I’m AEW I have to do everything different.”

On being an alternative to WWE: “Once the Attitude Era hits and they’re [WWE] doing [ECW’s] stuff, we go to wrestling or we went to Lucha [Libre]. We go to all different stuff when people started doing our stuff, and I’m not talking about having gore and blood fest. But, hey, if occasionally when blood happens, blood happens. Don’t worry about others, stay in your lane, yes, watch what the trends are doing, you can add to it, or you can put your own flavor and spin on it, and that will continue your success.”