Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Braun Strowman’s Evolution As a Wrestler

Tommy Dreamer was an early opponent of Braun Strowman, and he recently reflected on Strowman’s progress as a wrestler. Dreamer talked about the WWE star on Busted Open Radio and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On facing Strowman early in his career: “I had the earliest of Braun Strowman matches. We joke about it whenever I talk about him but I think he said I was like his third or fifth match ever. And I didn’t work in WWE and I did it on television, and me and the Dudleys and Rhino were all feuding with Braun Strowman. You could see how great this guy was going to be. He’s also had some ups and downs in his career, to the point where WWE lets him go.”

On Strowman’s evolution: “But I think he’s been firing on all cylinders. Really, really enjoy his work, always have. But he’s now been on a next-level path,” he said. “For a while, he was leaned up, but now he’s put on some weight — I shouldn’t say put on some weight [but] put on some muscle and kept his leanness which for him he’s quick and explosive. As well as people don’t realize how big this guy is.”