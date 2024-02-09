Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Carmelo Hayes’ Promo On WWE NXT

Tommy Dreamer appreciated Carmelo Hayes’ heel turn explanation on this week’s NXT for being “truthful.” Hayes cut a promo on Tuesday’s show where he admitted to attacking Trick Williams months ago and discussed his assault on Trick at NXT Vengeance Day, noting that he felt betrayed by Trick when the latter went after the NXT Championship. Dreamer talked about the promo on Busted Open Radio and said that he appreciated what Hayes did and said.

“It was very, very truthful in his opinion, his mind,” Dreamer said (per Wrestling Inc). “Every bad guy, every good guy — I mean, this is now his mission statement and why he did what he did. Me personally, I loved the first part where he walked out. And the second time he came back, he had more heat, and the fans were chanting ‘F you’ at him so loud that it was kind of silent on my television.”

He continued, “I would have loved [it] if he would have just been like, ‘You know what? You don’t deserve this.’ And walked out and never told the story or explanation until either Shawn Michaels or the GM, Ava [Raine], said, ‘Hey, you have to give us an explanation.'”