Tommy Dreamer On How His Picked His Partners For Hardcore War at Impact Rebellion

In an interview with Wrestlezone (via Fightful), Tommy Dreamer explained his process in picking his teammates for the Hardcore War match at Impact Wrestling Rebellion. He will team with Bhupinder Gujjar, Yuya Uemura, Frankie Kazarian & Killer Kelly against Ray, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, Kenny King & Masha Slamovich.

Dreamer said: “To answer your question, I’m looking at a whole talented locker room, but I’m also looking at.. I wanna say people who could benefit from this or people who have the I really don’t give a F attitude, which is a little different now then it was before. It’s a hard call because you’re gonna tell somebody, ‘Hey, you’re gonna be fighting with weapons. Hey, you’re probably gonna be busted open on some part of your body. Hey, you’re gonna go out there and you know, fight against another person.. you could be in there at least 10 to 15 minutes before the match actually gets started.’ When I talk about wars, there are scars on my head, there are scars on Bully Ray’s head that I caused. He caused them for me as well. There’s a scar across his head, I remember I hit him with a trash can, I remember hitting him and he was standing there looking at me and I just saw a giant slit open in his head. The scars on the back of his head, I caused two out of the three of them. These are things where I say, even in promos, I am a fifty two year old man that has a little bit of PTSD from all of the violent acts that he did when he was younger. I don’t know if I wanna put people through that, that’s why [you’ve gotta know what you’re getting involved in.] So, it is hard to choose.“