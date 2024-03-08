Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Kazuchika Okada Turning Heel & Joining Elite

Kazuchika Okada turned heel in his AEW arrival and joined The Elite, and Tommy Dreamer has shared his thoughts on the turn. As reported, Okada made his first appearance as a member of the AEW roster on last night’s show and turned heel, attacking Eddie Kingston and joining The Elite. Okada joins the group as the Young Bucks “suspended” Hangman Page from the stable and kicked the absent Kenny Omega out.

Dreamer weighed in on the matter on Busted Open Radio and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On Okada’s AEW arrival and heel turn: “He’s a big star. He’s a big babyface, and then on his [full-time] debut, to turn him right away, which kind of sets the tone, but I like the fact that they went against the grain. Especially in AEW, heels aren’t always heels, and the fans sometimes cheer them. Last night was definitive boos. I don’t know if that’s going to hurt or help him. It’s kind of now a wait-and-see.”

On the potential of Okada vs. Kenny Omega when Omega returns: “If you just gave me Okada versus Omega, no heel, no babyface, two great wrestlers, I’d enjoy that as well. I think when you have a match like that, you don’t need heat. You just need to be like, ‘Wow, I’m getting to witness greatness in a match.'”