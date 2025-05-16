Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Potential Sami Zayn Turn On CM Punk & Jey Uso

Tommy Dreamer sees the potential of a Semi Zayn turn on CM Punk and Jey Uso at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Punk and Zayn are set to face Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at the show while Jey Uso will defend his World Heavyweight Title against Logan Paul. While Zayn is allied with Punk and Uso, Dreamer said on Busted Open Radio that he could see Zayn turning on them and joining with Rollins, Breakker, and Paul Heyman.

“Punk and Jey are so focused straight on with what’s in front of them, they’re not worried about the guy who’s behind him,” Dreamer said (per Wrestling Inc). And it’s always Sami. Sami can be that sneaky. I don’t want it to be Sami because I love him as a babyface, but then I’m also thinking, God, he may be great as a heel because he has talked about what he wants, and he wants that [world] title too. So it’s a two pronged attack.”

He continued, “I always say if you want to do television, everybody should want to be your world champion. Not everyone can fight for your world title, but everyone should want to be the best, and if you’re not, you’re involved in a personal feud. So this has the stirrings up of everything.”

Dreamer previously said he could see Zayn turn heel, and that it could set up Roman Reigns’ return for a three-on-three feud.