Tommy Dreamer on Talk of Terry Funk’s Health, Details Their Conversation From This Week

– Speaking on Busted Open Radio this week, Tommy Dreamer shared more details on the health of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, following news of him being in an assisted living facility due to dementia being reported this week. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Dreamer on Funk’s current condition: “With social media, things start to take a life of their own. I get a lot of texts about Terry and his health and I see all these tweets about Terry. The biggest one was the WWE. I talked to Terry on his birthday [June 30] and he was fine. I talked to him the week before his birthday for 40 minutes. He was, and is, sharp as a tack. I’m talking about college for my daughters, the wrestling business where he knows about AEW. He calls it ‘from Dusty’s boys.’ He talks about Vince and knows about Peacock network. He is in assisted living, but he still has his home. He’s 77 and his daughters worry because he’s alone. Sometimes, he’s forgetful and had a rough patch with his health. Ever since he moved (to assisted living), he’s been in better, I don’t want to say spirits, but more with it. I haven’t spoken to his daughters about his mental health, but as clear as my conversation is with [Dave LeGreca], that’s my conversation with Terry.”

On speaking with Terry Funk on Tuesday [July 6]: “I called him yesterday and left him a message. He calls me back and I start telling him all the stuff. It started on Don Muraco’s podcast where he’s talking to Scott Casey and apparently they painted him as not being able to put sentences together and having dementia. I told Terry this, and I won’t say what he said about Scott Casey except, ‘He’s full of s***, always was.’ It was perhaps the funniest conversation because now Terry is like, ‘We’re going to make money out of this. Sika’s kid [Roman Reigns] and [Paul Heyman] and me and you. I’m going out of retirement. Let’s do it. I can still draw. I heard the ratings are in the s***ter.’ I hang up, he calls me back and is like, ‘I’m either gonna get arrested. I’m thinking of taking off all my clothes, running out in the street and beating people up. We’ll make money on this somehow. If they think I’m crazy, we’ll show them I’m crazy.'”