Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Trick Williams’ WWE Main Roster Prospects

Tommy Dreamer believes that Trick Williams has all the tools to succeed on the WWE main roster and has a built-in storyline when he eventually gets called up. Williams lost the NXT Championship to Oba Femi at NXT New Year’s Evil and Dreamer spoke on Busted Open Radio about Williams’ potential on the main roster. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Williams’ main roster potential: “Trick is going to have to grow. He has all the tools. He just needs the push. And then you could also say here’s the number one draft pick Carmelo Hayes seething that he hasn’t gotten those type of reactions, all that stuff, which then helps Carmelo Hayes. And you could tell their history within NXT as well. That’s a feud right off the bat, if you go that route, if they’re on the same brands.”

On the potential for the storyline: “There’s a built storyline right there. And where you go with it, you could have your old boss [Hayes say], ‘Hey, let’s hook back up and take this company by storm. Hey, I was the one who got you here,’ blah, blah, blah. [Have Williams] be like, ‘No, man, I want to do it on my own. This is my opportunity. You’ve had your opportunity.'”