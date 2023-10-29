Tommy Dreamer Praises Orange Cassidy’s Work, Says He’s a Star For AEW

Tommy Dreamer appreciates what Orange Cassidy has brought to AEW, calling him a top star for the company. Dreamer weighed in on Cassidy’s work as AEW International Champion after his match with Kazuchika Okada against Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli on last week’s AEW Dynamite.

“For anyone who ever knocked Orange Cassidy, his name is up there as well,” Dreamer said (per Wrestling Inc). “The guy consistently goes out there and puts on one hell of a show, as well as keeps his [gimmick] … A gimmick is short-lived, but a wrestler who can work, their gimmick will last forever, and so will they.”

He continued, “I’ve been so entertained by him, especially when he went to the top rope and dropped that lazy, falling-asleep elbow. Again, if you get AEW, you get the product, but Orange Cassidy’s work has been insane since he joined. He’s truly become a star for the company, and his name deserves to be up there with everybody he was in the ring with.”