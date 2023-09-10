Tommy Dreamer Believes Paul Heyman & Sabu Should Be in WWE Hall of Fame

Tommy Dreamer recently made a case for ECW foundations Paul Heyman and Sabu joining the WWE Hall of Fame. Dreamer was a guest on Under the Ring and, when asked about potential Hall of Fame inductees, named Heyman and Sabu specifically. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Paul Heyman deserving to be in the Hall of Fame: “Paul because he’s the greatest manager of all time. Statistically, I can prove that. He also created this thing called ECW, and it came a lot from his mind. He would listen to myself and others and he has a brilliant mind.”

On Sabu: “And Sabu because the guy changed the industry. The whole using tables [in matches], what he did to his body for [the sake of] entertainment; he was such a different wrestler. He changed the industry and doesn’t get enough credit for changing the industry.”