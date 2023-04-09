Tommy Dreamer Recalls Paul Heyman Wanting The Rock In ECW

ECW and WWE had a cordial relationship in the mid-1990s, and Tommy Dreamer recently talked about how Paul Heyman wanted to get The Rock for the company. Dreamer recalled the detail on Friday’s Busted Open Radio while talking about the WWE and ECW alliance that was forged. The relationship included ECW using some talent that was languishing on the WWE roster, and Heyman wanted to try and build up Rock (then just Rocky Maivia).

“Real, real cool revolutionary stuff,” Dreamer of the the ECW and WWE relationship (per Wrestling Inc). “I remember Paul [Heyman] being like, ‘Give me that guy.’ That guy was The Rock. They were doing nothing with him. Paul saw something with him, even back then, and Vince wouldn’t let him go. Would that have been awesome to have The Rock under the ECW Original banner? Yes, but it didn’t happen.”