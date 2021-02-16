Tommy Dreamer Plans to Step Away From On-Camera Work for a While

– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio this week, hardcore legend Tommy Dreamer spoke on his performance against Impact World champion Rich Swann at No Surrender last Saturday night (Feb. 13). Below is an excerpt where Dreamer speaks on the matchup and if he was happy with his performance, and how he plans to step away from on-camera work (via Fightful):

Yes and no. I wish I had a little more gas in the tank. The match went 17-18 minutes. I’m most proud of…neither of us threw a punch. The fact that we could keep people’s interest for the longest time and neither of us threw a punch, kudos to Rich and the match. There was glimmers that I loved. I was sucking wind. I haven’t blown up since the early 90s. Without fans, you have no clue. Adrenaline is nothing. When the thing happened with my finger, if there were fans there, I probably would’ve kept going. It was a combination of a kick to the head, finger killing me, I just needed a break and needed water. I’ve been put through tables and fallen off buildings, but the crowd rush with that, the performance gets brought out. Without fans there, I’m like, ‘what the hell is going on with my body.’ I don’t want to say this is goodbye, but I’ll be stepping away from on-camera stuff for a bit. There’s so much more stories to be told. I had my great moment and unless WWE and Drew McIntyre, on my 51st birthday, I’ll face him.”