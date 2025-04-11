Tommy Dreamer On Potential Paul Heyman Favors For Seth Rollins At WrestleMania 41

Seth Rollins told Paul Heyman on Raw that he was now owed a favor, and Tommy Dreamer is speculating on what that might be. Rollins told Heyman after deciding not to deliver a Stomp to the Wise Man that he now owed him a favor, something Dreamer dove into on Busted Open After Dark.

“What is this favor going to be?” Dreamer said (per Wrestling Inc). “That’s a question I am really starting to think [about]. There’s been a lot of people that say Paul is going to turn and join CM Punk. This was when all the favor questions were going on. Then it turned to Paul’s going be with Punk, but then screw [him] and be with Roman. Now, is there an alliance between Paul and Seth Rollins? Listen, Roman doesn’t need Paul Heyman. CM Punk doesn’t need Paul Heyman. Seth Rollins doesn’t need Paul Heyman. Yet Paul Heyman helps every act he’s pretty much been with.”

He continued, “Is this where Paul’s going to screw over everybody and join Seth? I don’t know. I don’t know where this is going, and that’s why I love pro wrestling.”

Rollins vs. Punk vs. Reigns is set to be the main event of WrestleMania 41 night one.