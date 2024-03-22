Tommy Dreamer Praises AEW’s Handling of Adam Copeland & Christian Cage

Tommy Dreamer believes AEW has done a good job with their handling of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. Copeland has been feuding with Cage since he arrived in AEW, culminating in Copeland capturing the TNT Championship on this week’s Dynamite. Dreamer weighed in on the matter on Busted Open Radio and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On AEW giving Cage and Copeland new phases of their careers: “My other praise of AEW is both guys were done. Adam Copeland had an amazing WWE career, an amazing WWE run… I’m sure you could have still seen this in WWE, it just was a much-needed change.”

On where Copeland would have been in WWE: ” If Adam Copeland still stayed in WWE, where would he fit in… If he was still there, he would have turned heel and been a heel against somebody because they were so stacked on babyfaces. But then where does the storyline go? That doesn’t fit for him anymore. So, a great move.

On WWE’s handling of Cage in 2021: “WWE could have done this. They just chose not to. And Christian was — his return, that same Royal Rumble, Christian showed up. Then it was just like more of a one-off than anything. It proved that he can still go.”