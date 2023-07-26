– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer had high praise for AEW’s booking of Blood & Guts and how the company has branded it as their own version of a Hell in a Cell or War Games style cage match. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on AEW’s branding of Blood & Guts: “I really like how AEW has made their own Hell in a Cell or War Games, made it special and made it unique to AEW. Ienjoyed the top of the cage almost having a platform and when the wrestlers went up there, they were able to do moves. I love the opening of the cage, where Matt Jackson made it rain tacks — I thought that was brilliant and into the double back-drop. I enjoyed that because also for branding purposes, the fact they do it once a year, really makes it special. They did an excellent job in the four years of existence of AEW to make this match mean something. You don’t always have to fall off the top of the cage, you don’t always need to do these certain things.”

On the fans enjoying the matchup: “They had a uniqueness within the match … there aren’t a whole lot of parameters, but the people of Boston really enjoyed it. It was a packed house, everybody was on their feet … all the men delivered, it was a great match.”

Dreamer on angles AEW can run with moving forward: “Going forward — PAC has an issue, Don Callis has an issue and now the BCC could probably turn babyface, which they kind of were, and go after Don so you don’t immediately have to still do Kenny and Takeshita. There’s a lot of places you can go and plus, we have Kota Ibushi — they said he’s going to return, he got an insane reaction when he came out and that’s kudos to the AEW audience to know who he is and all that stuff.”