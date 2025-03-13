Tommy Dreamer Praises Cage Match From Monday’s WWE RAW

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer praised the steel cage match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins from Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. The match ended when Rollins was pulled out of the cage by Roman Reigns, who attacked both men.

Dreamer said the CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins Cage Match on WWE Raw: “What a great f’n match from Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and CM Punk. Starting it off was awesome, you can tell a story, you can wrestle, it’s something I tell people they need to watch where you can tell a story, you don’t need to kill each other with weapons, usage of the cage, all these other things, they told an amazing story. Why finishers are so protected is because when you have big matches like this, that’s when your opponent can kick out of an established finish. Not happy about Netflix going black during the middle finger. I do not understand it, ’cause I have seen a lot go out on Netflix that is way worse than the middle finger.”