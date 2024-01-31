– During Busted Open Radio, former WWE and ECW Superstar Tommy Dreammer praised Jade Cargill following her WWE in-ring debut last Saturday at the Royal Rumble, where she competed in the women’s Rumble match. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Jade Cargill’s Rumble performance: “I liked Jade and Bianca’s execution in the Royal Rumble. I loved what they did, where they were holding the other women in the air, kind of acknowledged each other. That is a very, very high-profile match [Belair vs. Cargill].”

On why Cargill is a game-changer for WWE: “Jade is a game-changer. She’s a game-changer for WWE, and I feel she needs to be in a very, very prominent role in her first WrestleMania. Not meaning she has to be at the top, but it’s a victory for her to continue on her path because she just had this presence in the Royal Rumble.”