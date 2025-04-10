– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer analyzed Jey Uso and Gunther’s promo segment on last Monday’s WWE Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Jey Uso conquering his fear: “Jey had commanded an audience that wasn’t — a weird audience, again, Minnesota was a weird tonight, but they were into everything and then he made them listen. Showing, as a babyface, fear but no matter what, you’re going to conquer that fear because that’s the greatest obstacle in front of you. It was so powerful man.”

On how Uso commanded the audience: “He commanded the audience, and in his tone, his inflections, his presence, made you realize ‘Oh, wait, this is different…’ Those are the simplest ways to tell a story, and both men delivered and delivered such a home run.”

Jey Uso will get his chance at revenge against Gunther at WrestleMania 41 next weekend, with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. The premium live event is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US ands stream on Netflix internationally.