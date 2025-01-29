Tommy Dreamer Praises Mariah May as a Star

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray and TNA’s Tommy Dreamer assessed the progress of Mariah may, Harley Cameron, and Toni Storm in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Mariah May: “I’ve been a fan of hers since [World Wonder Ring Stardom] and that’s where I, of course, first saw her and noticed her, and I thought she was a great pickup for AEW. She got to have front row with Toni, and then when she turned, she became the starting quarterback and she’s a star, she’s the champ.”

Bully Ray on May, Toni Storm, and Harley Cameron: “Mariah, Toni Storm, Harley Cameron, talk about three women there who check the box: females, attractive females; Toni and Mariah, really good in the ring — I’ll say Toni, really good in the ring; Mariah, get it better. All three of them, all entertaining in their own right. Mariah is showing us how entertaining that she can be and have good matches.”

Mariah May is set to defend her AEW Women’s World Title against her former mentor, Timeless Toni Storm, at AEW Grand Slam Australia on February 15 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Australia.