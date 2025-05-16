Tommy Dreamer Praises Myles Borne’s Promo From This Week’s WWE NXT

Tommy Dreamer thinks that Myles Borne distinguished himself with his promo on this week’s WWE NXT. Borne cut a promo on Tuesday’s show heading into his match with Oba Femi at NXT Battleground, talking about his being partially deaf and how he’s fighting for fans with disabilities at the May 25th PPV. Dreamer spoke about the promo on Busted Open Radio and you can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Borne setting himself apart: “I think the most important thing about Myles Borne last night was that he pulled himself away from the pack in the sense of ‘I’m not this Randy Orton clone. I’m Myles Borne.’ He was so open and honest with his fans.”

On Borne’s promo: “I thought his promo was beautiful, from the heart, and it was great. I know it worked because when Ethan Page interrupted, when the fans started ‘He can’t hear you’, I was just like ‘Yes! That’s a shirt!’ Just like John Cena can’t see you or you can’t see me, that’s a shirt for him. In the ring, he’s got it all.”