– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer discussed The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh scoring a WWE World Tag Team Titles win earlier this week on Monday Night Raw over The New Day. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Finn Balor as the Judgment Day leader: “I think Finn [Balor] is an amazing heel…He has been excellent in this role since he took it over from Edge, Adam Copeland. Everybody lost early on in the Judgment Day…but this is a group that’s been around for a while and is still garnering heat.”

On how Judgment Day are good in both heel and face roles: “They’re so good, they get heat when they’re heels, but when you needed them in this [babyface] role…They didn’t have to overly go out and do a turn. The people just gradually took to them,” Dreamer said.

This is the second time McDonagh and Balor held the World Tag Team Titles together as a team. They previously lost the titles to The War Raiders last December after holding them for 175 days. Balor and McDonagh ended The New Day’s title run at 72 days on Raw.