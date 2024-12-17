Tommy Dreamer Praises Toni Storm’s AEW TV Return

Tommy Dreamer was a big fan of how Toni Storm’s return played out on AEW TV last week. Storm returned in her non-Timeless persona at the end of last week’s AEW Dynamite and has since acted like she’s new in the company, confusing talent in segments and more. Dreamer weighed in on Storm’s return on Busted Open After Dark and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Storm’s return: “Toni Storm, liked her return, like to see where they’re going, a great way also to put the women in the main event of an awesome, awesome, wrestling show. Excellent wrestling throughout, and at the end of the night, you’re gonna have a nice surprise. I always loved the surprise factor. I feel it’s key, and then it’s gonna be — well, we know why she returned but the explanation, I would love to see it differently.”

On the potential of a double Toni Storm promo: “If anyone can pull off a split-screen and we have ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm doing something with classic Toni Storm would be phenomenal, and somehow, someway they could pull it off.”