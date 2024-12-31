wrestling / News

Tommy Dreamer Predicts CM Punk & The Rock’s WWE Futures In 2025

December 31, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Tommy Dreamer Impact No Surrender Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Speaking on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on various topics, including his predictions for The Rock and CM Punk in 2025.

The ECW Legend thinks The Rock will become WWE Champion while CM Punk will headline WrestleMania 41.

“The Rock, the Final Boss, will be the WWE Champion and CM Punk will main event WrestleMania.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tommy Dreamer, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading