Tommy Dreamer Predicts CM Punk & The Rock’s WWE Futures In 2025
December 31, 2024
Speaking on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on various topics, including his predictions for The Rock and CM Punk in 2025.
The ECW Legend thinks The Rock will become WWE Champion while CM Punk will headline WrestleMania 41.
“The Rock, the Final Boss, will be the WWE Champion and CM Punk will main event WrestleMania.”
