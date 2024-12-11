– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer predicted that Finn Balor will not only lose at Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend, but he and JD McDonagh will lose the World Tag Team Titles next week on Monday Night Raw. Finn Balor has two huge title bouts set up over the next week.

Dreamer stated on Balor (via WrestlingInc.com), “If I could use my little crystal ball here, I would say that Finn Balor is not winning [at] Saturday Night’s Main Event. I will say then he will have another bad night on Monday and [Balor and JD McDonagh] will lose the tag team titles, and we’ll have new tag team champions — a bunch of vikings.”

At this weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Finn Balor faces World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat Match for the title. Two days later on Monday Night Raw, he and McDonagh defend their tag team titles against The War Raiders.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled for Saturday, December 14 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. WWE Raw is scheduled for Monday, December 16 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. It will be broadcast live on USA Network.