Tommy Dreamer Predicts a Heel Turn for Sami Zayn

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, TNA’s Tommy Dreamer discussed the new stable on WWE Raw with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. Dreamer predicted that Sami Zayn will eventually turn heel, with the three men going up against Jey Uso, CM Punk, and a returning Roman Reigns.

Tommy Dreamer predicted (via WrestlingInc.com), “Coming up, if I’m just watching, I feel Sami’s going to turn and you have three with Paul Heyman and then that would set up the perfect Roman return, if you had Punk, Jey and Roman.” He continued, “Again, when we’re talking about things not making sense, it’s three babyfaces against two heels.”

Currently, Sami Zayn is scheduled to team up with CM Punk against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, May 24. The show will be held at the Yeungling Center in Tampa, Florida. It will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.