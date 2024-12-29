Tommy Dreamer Predicts Path for Drew McIntyre Storyline in WWE

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed the ongoing WWE storyline surrounding Drew McIntyre. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dreamer on the one thing McIntyre has repeated during his promos: “He has said one thing throughout his two promos, and he also said it on Busties, that only one person has reached out to him when he went through all of this stuff. They’ve not revealed who that one person is, which is interesting to me. Don’t know where they are going but he keeps on saying this and when you say things there’s usually a reason for it.”

On McIntyre possibly referring to The Rock: “Could this person turn out to be, I don’t know, The Rock? This one person who called him. Remember when he signed the lovely five-year contract extension, for everybody had Drew McIntyre leaving WWE, except for good ol’ Drew McIntyre.”

McIntyre recently returned to WWE TV earlier this month.