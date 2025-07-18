Tommy Dreamer Talks About The Protocol When A Wrestler Is Hurt Mid-Match

As previously reported, Seth Rollins suffered an injury at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event when he tweaked his knee in a match with LA Knight. Rollins himself said that he hasn’t received a diagnosis but he expects that he will be out a while. Reports suggested that Rollins was originally booked to win the match. In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer spoke about the protocol of a wrestler injuring themselves in the middle of a match, which may include changing the finish. Dreamer is a producer for TNA Wrestling, which had a similar incident at one of their tapings recently.

He said: “When a wrestler gets hurt, obviously time kind of has to freeze, as well as you have to start quickly assessing. It happened with KC Navarro on our last TV tapings. KC Navarro gets injured during his match, on a dive. He’s laying on the floor. We don’t know what the hell. So then you have to go into crisis mode. And what do we do? We get the end result. And if Seth is going over, you have decision makers instantly. What do we do? Do we throw this match out? Do we give it to LA Knight? What do we do? The ultimate decision maker is Triple H, and he makes a decision. LA Knight takes it. It also ate up a lot of time. You have to take him out of the ring. You have to hear the people get the applause. You have to do all these things, and it has to take time. So if your match — you either have to cut stuff out of your match, or you have to get your speech cut. Unfortunately, [Goldberg’s speech] gets cut. I do not think it was personal.“