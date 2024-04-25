– During Busted Open Radio, former WWE and ECW Superstar Tommy Dreammer questioned AEW and WWE holding post-show press conferences after premium live events and pay-per-view shows. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on WWE and AEW holding post-show press conferences: “I don’t know what purpose it serves. I thought the media thing at WrestleMania served a purpose. That’s when the shove happened, all that stuff. I thought that was cool, the slap. But then it goes back to media … What great thing has happened from any media thing, except getting knowledge that really has just been focused on the negative?”

On TNA announcing an injury report after TNA Rebellion since both fans and workers were concenred: “TNA [Rebellion], four wrestlers legit got hurt, and I saw that fans were concerned about them. You know why? Because the locker [room] was concerned about them. I said, why don’t we go kinda like ‘Real Sports’ and give an injury report on these people, because people are concerned about people that they actually care about. And we put it out on social, and it worked. But it wasn’t a press conference.”