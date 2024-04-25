– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE and ECW Superstar Tommy Dreamer questioned WWE calling up Bron Breakker to the main roster when they don’t appear to have any big creative plans for him right now. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Bron Breakker being called up to the main roster: “Don’t wish to get called up because if they don’t have great creative plans for you, you’re gonna get lost in the sauce. Bron Breakker, his call up, I was like, ‘Why are you calling up somebody now?'”

Dreamer on Breakker not doing anything eventful since getting called up: “What’s he done since he got called up? He had a couple of impactful debuts, couple of wins.”

Breakker debuted as part of the SmackDown roster earlier in February. He and Baron Corbin lost the NXT Tag Team Titles to Axiom and Nathan Frazer earlier this month.