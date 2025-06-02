Tommy Dreamer Praises R-Truth Following WWE Exit Announcement: ‘Hit Me Up’

Tommy Dreamer posted to Twitter to praise R-Truth following his s announcement of his WWE exit, telling Truth to “hit me up.” As noted, Truth announced that he was exiting WWE as his contract is not being renewed by the company. Dreamer, who is the head of TNA Talent Relations, posted to Twitter on Sunday and shared a picture of Truth, writing:

“He steals every scene he is in @RonKillings

WHATS UP

WHATS UP

HIT ME UP”