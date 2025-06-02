wrestling / News
Tommy Dreamer Praises R-Truth Following WWE Exit Announcement: ‘Hit Me Up’
June 1, 2025 | Posted by
Tommy Dreamer posted to Twitter to praise R-Truth following his s announcement of his WWE exit, telling Truth to “hit me up.” As noted, Truth announced that he was exiting WWE as his contract is not being renewed by the company. Dreamer, who is the head of TNA Talent Relations, posted to Twitter on Sunday and shared a picture of Truth, writing:
He steals every scene he is in @RonKillings
WHATS UP
WHATS UP
HIT ME UP pic.twitter.com/GXxMV2gft2
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) June 1, 2025