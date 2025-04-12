– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer spoke about what he thought were the worst WrestleMania events of all time, noting WrestleMania 36, WrestleMania 9, and WrestleMania 2. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on WrestleMania 36: “It has nothing to do with the matches — [it] just didn’t feel like a WrestleMania. The wrestling fans are everything.”

His thoughts on WrestleMania 9: “It wasn’t the best WrestleMania, and if I could get three visual images of that, it’s the Double Doink, Bobby Heenan riding in backwards on a camel, and screwing the fans after Yoko and Bret.”

His thoughts on WrestleMania 2: “I remember watching [Roddy] Piper and Mr. T, and for the first time ever in my young life, I was like, ‘Oh. This may not be real. This isn’t good. Again, you’ll read down the card — nothing of merit.”