Tommy Dreamer Reacts To Trick Williams Referencing Ava’s ‘Bloodline’ On WWE NXT

Trick Williams made a reference to Ava’s family connections on this week’s WWE NXT, and Tommy Dreamer thought it was an interesting choice of words. On Tuesday’s show, Ava got knocked over in a backstage segment when things got physical around her, and Williams later said that Ava will be okay and referenced her connection to The Bloodline. Dreamer took note of the phrasing and latched onto it for a discussion on Busted Open Radio; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Williams’ turn of phrase: “Here’s another interesting thing that I took away from that: Trick Williams is talking, he addresses what he saw too because normally it’s all about the next segment, the next thing that’s gonna happen and they brush past it which I don’t like. (Williams) said, ‘Hey, I’m sure Ava is gonna be okay. We all know about her bloodline,’ and right then and there I was like, ‘Hmm, that was interesting to me.'”

On a possible interaction between Ava and the Bloodline: “Could you throw in another person who’s going to affect this storyline or are we gonna see Ava get called up to be involved somehow, someway with The Final Boss> I feel she’s earned it; I feel she’s an excellent on-air character … I don’t think they need it today, but I just thought it was a great line.”