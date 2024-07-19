Tommy Dreamer Calls MJF vs. Will Ospreay From AEW Dynamite a ‘Piece Of Art’

Count Tommy Dreamer among those who loved MJF and WIll Ospreay’s match from this week’s AEW Dynamite. The two AEW stars battled for just under an hour in the opening match on Wednesday’s show, with MJF capturing the AEW International Championship. Dreamer shared his thoughts on the match on Busted Open Radio, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the difficulty of doing an hour-long match: “Let me tell you, there’s points where you’re trying to get energy and you really do need to feed it off the fans. I’m talking when you’re 48 [minutes] in because now you’re thinking about that clock.”

On Wednesday’s match: “It was a masterful piece of art. I really, really enjoyed it. [You’ve] also then got to say going an hour with one of the best wrestlers –- perceived to be one of the best wrestlers –- if I’m MJF, and then I don’t know what Will Ospreay’s thinking, but like there’s also self-doubt… There [were] parts of that match that I was like, ‘This is beautiful.’ Even like some of the reversals where MJF went for like a clothesline. Then, it turns into a Spanish Fly.”