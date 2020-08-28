Tommy Dreamer Recalls ECW’s Action Figure Deal, Getting $200 Each For 3 Million Figures Sold

Tommy Dreamer recalled ECW’s action figure deal in a new interview with Brian Myers and that he was livid after he learned how well they sold compared to the compensation they received. Myers spoke with Dreamer for the latest Figs 4 Friends episode and talked about how the deal came together, as well as how he found out how well they sold after watching the episode of Netflix’s The Toys That Made Us on wrestling figures.

“The guys who created the original [deal] — it was Kevin Sullivan introduced us to Robby [Kanoff],” Dreamer said. “And he wanted to put the deal together. And when I watched that documentary, I remember being texting you and being so mad, saying like, ‘They sold three million action figures?'”

Myers suggested that the numbers were perhaps skewed but noted that they were available everywhere that carried toys. Dreamer responded, “Well, for the ECW wrestlers, we received two boxes, which is 48 [as compensation], and I would say $200 for that three million [sold] … If you were in the company, you got the two boxes.”

You can see the full video below, which also features a quick conversation with Eric Young.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Figs 4 Friends with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.