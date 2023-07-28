Tommy Dreamer Recalls The Rock & Vince McMahon Meeting To Settle Differences At WrestleMania 21

The Rock and Vince McMahon had an (ahem) rocky period after the People’s Champ left WWE in 2004, and Tommy Dreamer recently recalled when they met to clear the air. Dreamer talked on GAW TV about the meeting that took place between the two men at WrestleMania 21 after they had not been talking due to a dispute over Rock using his ring name in conjunction with his acting career. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the meeting being set up: “I’m working in WWE Talent Relations. It’s WrestleMania [21 in Los Angeles]. Rock and Vince McMahon are not talking. They haven’t spoken because the WWE took ownership of the name ‘The Rock’ and he had to go to Dwayne Johnson. It’s a big deal and there was animosity and they haven’t spoken. We get word … that one Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is showing up at the Wrestlemania party and we have to set up this secure area for Vince and The Rock to have their first conversation in a while.”

On the meeting nearly being interrupted by Hawk Younkins and SoCal Val: “[We’re] like Secret Service. It’s outside, there’s people positioned everywhere … and as The Rock gets out of the limo, it’s almost like a movie of an assassination and everything is happening in slow motion. All of a sudden, the wrestler from Tough Enough Hawk and SoCal Val walk into the area where Vince is getting ready to meet and try to squash the beef. Johnny’s giving me the look and I’m like ‘NOOOO!’ … As I’m escorting them out, here comes The Rock, and [there’s] all this tension. I’m like, ‘Who the hell? If I have to murder these two people, I will.'”