– During his House of Hardcore Podcast, Tommy Dreamer revealed that former WWE Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano once called him up asking him who Bobby Fish was while speaking to the wrestler on the podcast. Dreamer stated the following on Carrano (via Fightful):

“I didn’t even work at WWE and Mark Carrano called me up about you. It was this whole, ‘Who the fuck is Bobby Fish?’ I was like, ‘Bobby is a great guy, I know him well.’ He’s like, ‘He was booked, and then he wasn’t booked, and now we’re signing him.’ ‘I don’t know anything about this.’ I’ll never forget a random call from good ol’ WWE and ‘Who the fuck is Bobby Fish?’ Shout out to the stooge Mark Carrano. Top stooge.”

WWE released Mark Carrano in April 2021, following an incident in which Mickie James’ belongings were went to her in a trash bag.