Tommy Dreamer Loved Seeing Rhea Ripley & CM Punk Discuss Their Anxieties On WWE: Unreal

Tommy Dreamer says he particularly enjoyed seeing Rhea Ripley & CM Punk open up about their struggles with anxiety on WWE: Unreal. Punk and Ripley were among those who talked about their personal lives in the Netflix docuseries, specifically focusing on their bouts of anxiety, and Dreamer spoke about it on Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Punk and Ripley talking about their anxiety issues: “The one part I liked about Unreal was where you had both Rhea and Punk talking about anxiety, going out, but when my music hits, Rhea becomes Rhea. I don’t know her real name, but when that happens, it happens.”

On his own anxiety struggles: “I joke it to people, for me, even performing at small shows, big shows, I normally have to pee right before I go out, and then that’s where I say I still care. And the moment that happens, I’m like, great, I still care about walking out. Whether it’s like 400 people this past weekend and on a Sunday, but then at the end, when you see people’s faces, when people just want to shake your hand, that place pops for your music, or the place comes unglued because you’re a surprise.”