Tommy Dreamer Says Roman Reigns Still the Face Of WWE Despite Being Part-Time

Tommy Dreamer believes that despite his part-time status, Roman Reigns is still the face of WWE. Reigns has been dominant as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for a long time now, and while a number of people including Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have been put forth as the new face of the company with Reigns being off for regular periods, Dreamer explained on Busted Open Radio why he believes Reigns is still representation for the company.

“Honestly, I feel, still, [that] Roman is the face of the WWE,” Dreamer said (per Busted Open Radio). “I was talking about his drawing power, I was talking about the interest. I don’t care that he defends it, and they even said it on commentary. ‘You people complain that he only defends it once a month or only on PLEs.’ Well, somebody beat him. His performance at the Royal Rumble was great, and for a guy who does not wrestle that much, he still goes out there and crushes it.”

Reigns will defend his championship at WrestleMania 40, though his opponent has not been made official. Cody Rhodes has insinuated that he will seek a rematch with Reigns after his Royal Rumble win, but Seth Rollins is also angling to get the match with Rhodes as seen on this week’s Raw.