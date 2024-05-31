Tommy Dreamer Says Roxanne Perez Is ‘The Next Mickie James’

Tommy Dreamer is a big fan of Roxanne Perez, referring to the NXT Women’s Champion as “the next Mickie James.” Perez is set to defend the NXT Women’s Championship against TNA star Jordynne Grace at NXT Battleground next weekend, and Dreamer recalled first seeing Perez in TNA in 2022 and knowing she would be a star.

“I just saw this amazing performer who was so young and so already TV ready,” Dreamer said of Perez (per Wrestling Inc). “Then all of a sudden, she shows up in NXT [a few months later]. I couldn’t be happier for her. And I compared her to, she’s the next Mickie James.”

He went on to explain, “She has that personality, and this heel run that I see her having, I never saw that. Which is like when Bully [Ray] says like sometimes do the unexpected, and it works.”

Perez was the ROH Women’s Champion when she appeared on TNA and faced Deonna Purrazzo. She signed with WWE soon after and made her debut on NXT in April of that year.