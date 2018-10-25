wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommy Dreamer Says Fans Who Were Too Sensitive About Dean Ambrose’s Turn ‘Don’t Get It,’ WWE Evolution Photo Shoot Video, New WWE Hidden Gems Preview, New UpUpDownDown
October 25, 2018 | Posted by
– Tommy Dreamer posted the following on Twitter, commenting on negative fan reaction to Dean Ambrose’s heel turn on Monday’s Raw…
So much negativity towards @WWE for Dean Ambrose turning on @WWERollins last night
At this point if you are so offended
I say its time to stop watching Wrestling because you just dont get it
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) October 23, 2018
– Here is a behind the scenes of video from the WWE’s Women’s Evolution photo shoot…
– Here is a new video, hyping this week’s WWE Hidden Gems…
– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown, featuring Asuka & The IIconics…