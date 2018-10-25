Quantcast

 

WWE News: Tommy Dreamer Says Fans Who Were Too Sensitive About Dean Ambrose’s Turn ‘Don’t Get It,’ WWE Evolution Photo Shoot Video, New WWE Hidden Gems Preview, New UpUpDownDown

October 25, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Tommy Dreamer

– Tommy Dreamer posted the following on Twitter, commenting on negative fan reaction to Dean Ambrose’s heel turn on Monday’s Raw…

– Here is a behind the scenes of video from the WWE’s Women’s Evolution photo shoot…

– Here is a new video, hyping this week’s WWE Hidden Gems…

– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown, featuring Asuka & The IIconics…

Dean Ambrose, Tommy Dreamer, WWE, Larry Csonka

