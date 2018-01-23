Tommy Dreamer Says Jericho vs. Omega Was better Than Omega vs. Okada

Tommy Dreamer recently spoke with The Wrestling Estate, here are some highlights…

On The Return of The NWA: I’m really, really happy that I was kind of like the jumping point for it. You know me, I love wrestling and I will support any wrestling company that is legit. I’ve been friends with Billy Corgan since the ECW days. They still haven’t run one show, but people are watching it and they’re piggybacking off other companies. They’ve made something relevant that hasn’t been relevant in a long time. Nick Aldis I’ve known for a long time. He’s an incredible athlete. He pissed off Billy Gunn and me at my last show, so that’s why this match is coming together. As you said, I’ve always got surprises and I’ve got a nice surprise for this one as well.”

His Thoughts on Chris Jericho:“I think Chris Jericho is pure genius. It’s one of the best matches Kenny Omega has ever had. I thought it was better than Omega-Okada, and I thought that was one of the best matches I’ve ever seen. I put that match against Ricky Steamboat-Randy Savage, Ricky Steamboat-Ric Flair. For Jericho and Omega to top it, because it had emotion, I thought that was great.”

On If He’s making A Royal Rumble Appearance: “I will do anything for any wrestling company. I just went to Impact because Scott D’Amore and Don Callis called me up and said Sonjay Dutt is hurt. He can’t fly, and I need your help. That’s all he had to say. We didn’t even talk money, we didn’t talk anything. He was a friend that needed help. I said cool, just give me a plane ticket. We discussed everything after. Same thing for WWE. If WWE ever needs my help, I’ll help them out. They’ve had so many guys from House of Hardcore. If they think it will be a great surprise for Philadelphia, then I’ll be there. If not, then I’ll be very, very happy just being me.”