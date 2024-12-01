wrestling / News

Tommy Dreamer Says He Likes the Concept of the WWE ID Program

December 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, industry veteran Tommy Dreamer discussed the new WWE ID program, stating that he likes the concept. Dreamer said about the program (via WrestlingInc.com), “I like the school concept of it because they’re teaching you how to be television performers…I also think it gives independent wrestlers more hope. [Kylie Rae] has wrestled for…TNA, AEW, NWA, she’s been out there, she’s phenomenal, and again gives hope for people who have been doing this for quite some time.”

Kylie Rae was revealed as a new WWE ID recruit earlier this month.

