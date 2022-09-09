Tommy Dreamer Says MJF Shouldn’t Have Referenced WWE & Triple H In AEW Dynamite Promo

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed this week’s AEW Dynamite and in particular, MJF’s decision to make references to WWE, Triple H, and Cody in his promo. Dreamer noted that Triple H and WWE are currently riding an upswing and so using them for heel heat at a time when AEW is in turmoil doesn’t make sense. Highlights from his comments are below.

On how it wasn’t the right time for MJF to say he’s unhappy in AEW: “For this time, specifically now, an all hands on deck type of show, why would you ever talk about your unhappiness in a company as well as booking yourself for 2024, mentioning Triple H, mentioning Cody, not needed at all in that promo. Where’s the pay off?”

On how WWE and Triple H are popular right now so can’t be used as heels in promos like they used to: “Right now everybody love the WWE. If you’re going to talk about leaving, he’s talking about something that cannot happen until 2024. If you’re a heel, and you’re naming Cody Rhodes, babyface, Triple H, big babyface, WWE is a babyface now. You’re talking about things that got that response from the fans, yes, but when it’s a show like that, in my opinion, talk about I’m unhappy here. His promo was great, those words were not needed.”

