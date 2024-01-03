– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed Samoa Joe winning the AEW World Championship from MJF last Saturday at Worlds End, ending MJF’s 406-day title run. Dreamer praised Joe as a credible champion for AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dreamer on Joe being a credible champion for AEW: “You talk about a credible champion? Joe for a lot of years got MMA comparisons.”

Dreamer on why Joe is a great representative for the company: “He’s actually a great representation for the company as well. I think he showed everybody how a press conference should actually be. … I really think it’s a great step for AEW.”

Samoa Joe joined AEW in April 2022 after being released by WWE for the second time earlier in the year.